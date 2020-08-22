NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to all fall athletes
Fall championships will be held in the spring
Aug. 21, 2020
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The NCAA Board of Directors officially approved a waiver for fall athletes that allows them to a keep this year of eligibility regardless of if they play their sport in the fall or spring. The student-athletes will also have an extra year to complete that eligibility, expanding the 5-year window of participation.
Seniors who elect to return for the 2021-22 season will be not be counted against a team’s scholarship total.
The Board is also moving forward with its intentions to hold fall championships in the spring.
