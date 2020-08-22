Saturday Evening Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - So far we have had scattered rain showers out and about this evening for your Saturday forecast. We have a stationary front to our south that is allowing us to see these showers. But that front will rise as a warm front going into tomorrow as the rain showers will be more widespread going into Sunday . The weather will start to dry out the next few days after as more of a storm threat will rise going into the weekend as what’s leftover of these tropical systems in the gulf make an impact possibly for NCWV.

Saturday Night: Scattered rain showers in the area with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s. Low: 64

Sunday: More of a widespread rain event for your Sunday as temperatures start to rise into the upper 80s. High: 86

Monday: Light leftover rain showers will be in the area but more sun will be in the area. High: 86

Tuesday: Most counties in our viewing area will remain dry as some will see some light raindrops. High: 88

Wednesday: The 90s are back! And so is the sunshine and plenty of cloud cover. High: 90

Thursday: Thunderstorms are possible going into the afternoon hours as the impact of tropical weather will be felt. High: 90

Friday: Very windy with stormy weather hanging around and lasting into the weekend. High: 88

