WVSSAC releases guidance for fall spectators

Spectators limited to family members only
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With less than two weeks until the start of fall sports in West Virginia, the WVSSAC released guidelines for spectators to start the season.

Counties that fall in the green in the DHHR’s color coding system are permitted to host immediate household members of student-athletes and coaches. Counties is yellow are limited to parents and guardians of the players and coaches spouses. Those with the orange and red distinction will have athletic events postponed.

The WVSSAC shared other recommendations as well including developing a system for pre-sale tickets and assigned seating and separate entrances and bathrooms for home and away fans. All spectators must wear a face covering and social distancing should be maintained at all times.

