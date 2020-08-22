WVU Football Confirms No New COVID-19 Cases

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football has no new cases of COVID-19, as announced by head coach Neal Brown to the media Saturday.

The team has conducted over 150 tests over the past week. Since beginning fall camp two weeks ago, the Mountaineers have had one positive test. However, the person tested negative shortly after.

WVU opens its season on Sept. 12 hosting Eastern Kentucky. The game is closed to fans as only essential gameday personnel and families of players/staff will be permitted to attend.

