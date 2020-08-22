Advertisement

WVU Football Confirms No New COVID-19 Cases

Team has administered over 150 tests during past week
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football has no new cases of COVID-19, as announced by head coach Neal Brown to the media Saturday.

The team has conducted over 150 tests over the past week. Since beginning fall camp two weeks ago, the Mountaineers have had one positive test. However, the person tested negative shortly after.

WVU opens its season on Sept. 12 hosting Eastern Kentucky. The game is closed to fans as only essential gameday personnel and families of players/staff will be permitted to attend.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Lincoln

Updated: 54 minutes ago
2019: 5-5 overall, missed AA playoffs

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Lewis County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Carly Nevis
2019: 7-4 overall, reached first round of AA playoffs

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Lewis County

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

WVSSAC releases guidance for fall spectators

Updated: 20 hours ago
Spectators limited to family members only

Latest News

Sports

Former WVU forward Konate inks pro deal in Spain

Updated: 20 hours ago
Competes in top Spanish league

Sports

NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to all fall athletes

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT
Fall championships will be held in the spring

5th Quarter

5th Quarter Preview: Doddridge County

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Carly Nevis
2019: 13-1 overall, Class A State runner-up

Sports

Darius Stills named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 Players to Watch

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Robert C. Byrd

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
2019: 5-5 overall, missed AA playoffs

Sports

Salem postpones all fall sports to spring 2021

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
Cross Country, Soccer, Volley, Men's Water polo