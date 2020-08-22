Advertisement

Your First Alert Weekend Outlook | August 21st 2020

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Friday night featured some fiery sunsets across the region with light rain, drizzle and fog blanketing portions of the State (be careful driving through foggy patches overnight!) Showers and the occasional storm will kick back up Saturday and Sunday although plenty of dry breaks will be featured in there, too. Sunday we should see a little more sunshine then we start a drying trend and warming pattern into next week. Also: an update on the tropics, as of 11 PM Friday night, we now have tropical storm Marco that has formed in the Northwestern Caribbean to pair with Laura. These storm systems will not have any impact on West Virginia, but it will be interesting to watch how these two systems compete in those warm Gulf waters in the next few days. The latest cone for Laura has it moving towards LA and Marco towards TX but that is all subject to shift around as we work into the weekend. Be safe and enjoy!

Saturday: Scattered rain showers with the occasional storm that may be slow to move along, dumping some soaking rain at times. Localized water issues may be an issue as a result but right now that would be the main threat in our forecast. Clouds will hang around for much of the day keeping our temperatures about seasonable for late-August. High: 84

Sunday: Lazy clouds will have some trouble moving along, but we should manage to get some sunny breaks from time to time. In the afternoon, more rain chances spread throughout the region with a pop-up storm possible bringing some gusty winds and soaking rain, if it can manage to get enough instability mixed in there during peak heating hours. High: 85

Monday: The ripple of unsettled weather breaks down but not before leaving us with one more quick isolated rinse that a few folks will see. Otherwise, clouds gradually breaking apart for some sunshine that will be more prominent mid-week. High: 86

Tuesday: Another dry mid-week break on the way with lingering cloud cover moving out and temperatures warming up. High: 88

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast August 21st 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Friday Night Forecast | August 21st 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
This weekend won't be the sunny, dry weekend many of us are likely crossing our fingers for. However, conditions could be worse. Right now forecasting scattered rain showers with the occasional storm that may be slow to move along in spots leading to some localized water issues. Sunday, the sun will try to make an appearance more often between stubborn clouds.

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Friday Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Dry weather will continue going into Monday but Storms fire back up Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | August 20th 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Cloud cover continues to increase as we enter into tonight; an isolated storm moving in from the southwest possible later.

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell 11pm Forecast 8 20 20

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | August 19th 2020

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Blue skies blanketing the region currently with some showers confined to the higher terrain. Temperatures running cool today and tonight.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast August 19th 2020

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's First Alert Forecast August 19th 6 PM

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
The Weather will start to dry out going into the next few days with storm chances coming back into the forecast by the weekend.

Forecast

Monday Evening Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two is possible this evening with dry weather settling in after Tuesday.