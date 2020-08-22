Your First Alert Weekend Outlook | August 21st 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Friday night featured some fiery sunsets across the region with light rain, drizzle and fog blanketing portions of the State (be careful driving through foggy patches overnight!) Showers and the occasional storm will kick back up Saturday and Sunday although plenty of dry breaks will be featured in there, too. Sunday we should see a little more sunshine then we start a drying trend and warming pattern into next week. Also: an update on the tropics, as of 11 PM Friday night, we now have tropical storm Marco that has formed in the Northwestern Caribbean to pair with Laura. These storm systems will not have any impact on West Virginia, but it will be interesting to watch how these two systems compete in those warm Gulf waters in the next few days. The latest cone for Laura has it moving towards LA and Marco towards TX but that is all subject to shift around as we work into the weekend. Be safe and enjoy!

Saturday: Scattered rain showers with the occasional storm that may be slow to move along, dumping some soaking rain at times. Localized water issues may be an issue as a result but right now that would be the main threat in our forecast. Clouds will hang around for much of the day keeping our temperatures about seasonable for late-August. High: 84

Sunday: Lazy clouds will have some trouble moving along, but we should manage to get some sunny breaks from time to time. In the afternoon, more rain chances spread throughout the region with a pop-up storm possible bringing some gusty winds and soaking rain, if it can manage to get enough instability mixed in there during peak heating hours. High: 85

Monday: The ripple of unsettled weather breaks down but not before leaving us with one more quick isolated rinse that a few folks will see. Otherwise, clouds gradually breaking apart for some sunshine that will be more prominent mid-week. High: 86

Tuesday: Another dry mid-week break on the way with lingering cloud cover moving out and temperatures warming up. High: 88