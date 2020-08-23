100 years of women’s suffrage

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, the nation will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

Women’s Equality Day is celebrated on August 26 in honor of the 19th amendment being added to the constitution.

West Virginia was the 34th state to ratify the amendment. Only 36 states needed to accept the amendment for it to pass.

State Democratic Party Chair, Belinda Biafore, will partake in a proclamation reading in Charleston at the governor’s office on Wednesday.

She felt it was important for women to vote in honor of all the women that fought for suffrage.

“For years and years, they fought for that right. So it would be a slap in their face for us to not get out during an important election, like the one we’re facing this year,” Biafore said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.