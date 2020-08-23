Advertisement

100 years of women’s suffrage

On Wednesday, the nation will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.
On Wednesday, the nation will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.(File)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, the nation will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

Women’s Equality Day is celebrated on August 26 in honor of the 19th amendment being added to the constitution.

West Virginia was the 34th state to ratify the amendment. Only 36 states needed to accept the amendment for it to pass.

State Democratic Party Chair, Belinda Biafore, will partake in a proclamation reading in Charleston at the governor’s office on Wednesday.

She felt it was important for women to vote in honor of all the women that fought for suffrage.

“For years and years, they fought for that right. So it would be a slap in their face for us to not get out during an important election, like the one we’re facing this year,” Biafore said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second Save the Children march

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Second weekend of Save our Children in Clarksburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Adults and children came together in front of the courthouse to speak out against child trafficking and abuse.

News

Health officials report six deaths, 119 new cases in W.Va. Saturday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia DHHR officials reported six additional deaths, 119 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

News

Morgantown woman stars in own Netflix show

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
WVU grad Emily Calandrelli gets how own Netflix show, and it airs Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Efforts underway to treat acid mine drainage in Decker’s Creek

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Joe Buchanan
Congressman David McKinley joined Deputy Secretary of Interior Kate MacGregor and Environmental Department leadership in a tour of where an abandoned mine land treatment site will be created.

News

Deckers Creek acid mine drainage

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT

News

House Call: How Can Women Prevent Gestational Diabetes? Part 2

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT
Many women with gestational diabetes can manage their blood glucose levels by following a healthy eating plan and being physically active. Some women also may need diabetes medicine. Joining us for part two of our series on gestational diabetes is Richard King, MD, OB/GYN with WVU Obstetrics & Gynecology at UHC.

News

Professor creates masks for singers

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
The COVID-19 threat has hit a sour note with the director at West Virginia University as well as around the state.

News

House Call: Aug. 21, 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT

News

Kanye West will not appear on W.Va. ballot

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT
|
By Josh Croup
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office said Kanye West did not make the ballot for West Virginia.