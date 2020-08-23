5th Quarter Preview: Tyler Consolidated

SISTERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler Consolidated has some big shoes to fill in 2020.

Gone is the school’s all-time leading rusher and first team all-state selection Mark Rucker, who is now playing at WVU, and second team all-state quarterback Gage Huffman. Rucker compiled over 4,000 career yards on the ground, over 1,800 his senior year and totaled 33 touchdowns.

Head coach Ryan Walton says his team will fill Rucker shoes by committee with junior Case Landis, sophomore Ty Walton and Hunter Throckmorton. At quarterback, Huffman’s cousin Trenton Huffman and Austin Timmons are in the mix for reps.

Last year, the Silver Knights missed the postseason for the second time in the past four years after a 43-34 loss to St. Marys in the regular season finale eliminated them from playoff contention. This year, Tyler Consolidated will unveil its new football stadium and turf field as a part of the $9 million renovations the school made to its athletic complex.

