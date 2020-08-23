Health officials report 87 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va. Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Sunday.

That brings the total count to 9,272.

DHHR officials also reported two additional deaths. The patients were an 83-year old male from Mercer County and a 92-year old female from Taylor County.

“The passing of these two West Virginians is announced with great sadness and we extend our deepest sympathies to their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 396,018 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,272 total cases and 178 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,736 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 139 patients are currently hospitalized, 46 patients are in ICU, and 23 patients are on ventilators.

ASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (766), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (84), Cabell (487), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (186), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (63), Harrison (255), Jackson (190), Jefferson (322), Kanawha (1,214), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (437), Marion (207), Marshall (135), Mason (83), McDowell (66), Mercer (274), Mineral (131), Mingo (213), Monongalia (1,053), Monroe (65), Morgan (37), Nicholas (42), Ohio (288), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (134), Putnam (245), Raleigh (324), Randolph (220), Ritchie (3), Roane (24), Summers (18), Taylor (100), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (226), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (291), Wyoming (51).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.