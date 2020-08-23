Second weekend of Save our Children in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Adults and children came together in front of the courthouse to speak out against child trafficking and abuse.

They met in front of the courthouse and marched around the block chanting to stand against child trafficking and abuse.

After the march, protesters assembled to listen to speakers who are passionate about the movement.

Miss West Virginia for America, Kristin Wilson, shared she was a survivor of sexual abuse. She said her platform during her reign is called “crown with empowerment” because she wants others to know they can overcome their experience.

“It’s put the passion in me to want to become a page in someone else’s survival guide. I want to turn my negative situation around. So I can help other people,” says Wilson.

The organizer of the event, Cheyenne Shuman, said that even though this week’s turnout was small, that wasn’t stopping them from moving forward.

She said the next step is to get community members to protest when sex offenders are on trial in the court house.

