Sunday Evening Forecast

Stormy Weather Approaching
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - So far we have had scattered rain showers out and about this evening for your Sunday forecast. As the rain showers will linger in our region for the next few days as well. We are expecting light rainfall for Monday but on Tuesday a cold front will move through the area that will bring us a chance for some strong to severe storms. Isolated storms will hover the area on Tuesday. As the National Weather Service has issued a slight risk for severe weather. The greatest chance will be damaging winds. Make sure to download our WDTV Weather App for the latest details.

Sunday: More of a widespread rain event for your Sunday as temperatures start to rise into the upper 80s. High: 86

Monday: Light leftover rain showers will be in the area but more sun will be in the area. High: 88

Tuesday: A cold front will drop in from the north that will bring strong to severe isolated storms in our area. High: 90

Wednesday: The 90s are back! And so is the sunshine and plenty of cloud cover. High: 90

Thursday: Thunderstorms are possible going into the afternoon hours as the impact of tropical weather will be felt. High: 90

Friday: Very windy with stormy weather hanging around and lasting into the weekend. High: 86

