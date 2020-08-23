Advertisement

WVU Football Concludes Week 2 of Fall Camp

Team held 88-play, two hour, officiated scrimmage Saturday
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The second week of fall camp is in the books for WVU football.

The Mountaineers concluded week two with an 88-play, two-hour long, officiated scrimmage. It was the second time the entire team practiced together since March 12.

“We just put the ball down and played a lot today,” West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said. “Conditioning wise we’re not where we need to be. We ran approximately 40 plays with the ones and twos and 20 with the threes. We worked some situations also – two-minute, goal line, third downs and red zones,” he added.

Rising junior running back Leddie Brown impressed head coach Neal Brown with his performance. Brown led the Mountaineers in rushing last year with 367 yards and totaled two touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Tyler Consolidated

Updated: 1 hour ago
2019: 6-4 overall, missed Class A playoffs

Sports

Tyler Consolidated Motivated by 2019 Season End

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

WVU Football Confirms No New COVID-19 Cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
Team has administered over 150 tests during past week

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago
2019: 5-5 overall, missed AA playoffs

Latest News

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Lewis County

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Carly Nevis
2019: 7-4 overall, reached first round of AA playoffs

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Lewis County

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT

Sports

WVSSAC releases guidance for fall spectators

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT
Spectators limited to family members only

Sports

Former WVU forward Konate inks pro deal in Spain

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT
Competes in top Spanish league

Sports

NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to all fall athletes

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT
Fall championships will be held in the spring

5th Quarter

5th Quarter Preview: Doddridge County

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Carly Nevis
2019: 13-1 overall, Class A State runner-up