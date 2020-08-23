WVU Football Concludes Week 2 of Fall Camp

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The second week of fall camp is in the books for WVU football.

The Mountaineers concluded week two with an 88-play, two-hour long, officiated scrimmage. It was the second time the entire team practiced together since March 12.

“We just put the ball down and played a lot today,” West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said. “Conditioning wise we’re not where we need to be. We ran approximately 40 plays with the ones and twos and 20 with the threes. We worked some situations also – two-minute, goal line, third downs and red zones,” he added.

Rising junior running back Leddie Brown impressed head coach Neal Brown with his performance. Brown led the Mountaineers in rushing last year with 367 yards and totaled two touchdowns.

