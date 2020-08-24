Advertisement

5th Quarter Preview: North Marion

2019: 7-4 overall, reached Class AA playoffs first round
North Marion football
North Marion football(wdtv)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion will have a much different look in 2020 after reaching the first round of the playoffs last year.

12 skill position starters have graduated, leaving lots of positions up for grabs on both sides of the ball. All-state special honorable mention quarterback Gunner Murphy has departed as well as honorable mention selections wide receiver Jahkari Mesidor and Ricky Newbrough.

Under center, junior Brody Hess is slated to fill the role left by Murphy. In addition, head coach Daran Hays says seven players could see playing time at wide receiver led by all-state second team honoree junior Tariq Miller. Three of five lineman also return.

Last year, the Huskies went 7-4 overall and earned a spot in the Class AA playoffs as a No. 14 seed. They were eliminated in the first round by No. 3 Poca, 42-27.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: University

Updated: 20 minutes ago
2019: 3-7 overall, missed Class AAA playoffs

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Tyler Consolidated

Updated: 23 hours ago
2019: 6-4 overall, missed Class A playoffs

Sports

Tyler Consolidated Motivated by 2019 Season End

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

WVU Football Concludes Week 2 of Fall Camp

Updated: 23 hours ago
Team held 88-play, two hour, officiated scrimmage Saturday

Latest News

Sports

WVU Football Confirms No New COVID-19 Cases

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT
Team has administered over 150 tests during past week

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Lincoln

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT
2019: 5-5 overall, missed AA playoffs

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Lewis County

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:25 AM EDT
|
By Carly Nevis
2019: 7-4 overall, reached first round of AA playoffs

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Lewis County

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT

Sports

WVSSAC releases guidance for fall spectators

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT
Spectators limited to family members only

Sports

Former WVU forward Konate inks pro deal in Spain

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT
Competes in top Spanish league