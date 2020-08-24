5th Quarter Preview: North Marion

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion will have a much different look in 2020 after reaching the first round of the playoffs last year.

12 skill position starters have graduated, leaving lots of positions up for grabs on both sides of the ball. All-state special honorable mention quarterback Gunner Murphy has departed as well as honorable mention selections wide receiver Jahkari Mesidor and Ricky Newbrough.

Under center, junior Brody Hess is slated to fill the role left by Murphy. In addition, head coach Daran Hays says seven players could see playing time at wide receiver led by all-state second team honoree junior Tariq Miller. Three of five lineman also return.

Last year, the Huskies went 7-4 overall and earned a spot in the Class AA playoffs as a No. 14 seed. They were eliminated in the first round by No. 3 Poca, 42-27.

