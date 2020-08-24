Advertisement

5th Quarter Preview: University

2019: 3-7 overall, missed Class AAA playoffs
University football
University football
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University had its second-worst season in the past 20 years in 2019, going 3-7 overall.

But 34-year head coach John Kelley and his Hawks have learned from their struggles. Last year, 80 percent of University’s roster was made of freshmen and sophomores. There were also only three seniors on the team.

In 2020, the Hawks are ready to apply their lessons learned. The team is transitioning its offense from the triple option to the spread. Sophomore quarterback Chase Edwards returns for his second year under center after gaining 15 pounds this offseason.

He’ll have experienced talent around him in senior wide receiver Tracy Brooks. In addition, the majority of the offensive line returns led by junior Corbin Turney, who has already received college interest from Division I and II schools.

University, however, will need to replace second team all-state running back Logan Raber. Kelley says the Hawks will use a backfield by committee approach.

