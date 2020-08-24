Daniel J. “Jack” Barnett III, 61, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his residence. Jack was born on February 2, 1959 in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late Daniel J. Barnett II and Phylis Stout Barnett who is still surviving. Jack is also survived by his wife Diana Barnett whom he married on February 4, 1987, and still resides at their home in Clarksburg. He is also survived by his son Zachary Barnett of Clarksburg; daughter, Brogan Barnett of Shinnston; eight grandchildren, Kourtney Yambrick, Kailie Barnett, Kaleb Barnett, Deegan Barnett, Delilah Barnett, Daxton Barnett, Grayson Butcher and Maddie Butcher; brother, David J. Barnett and wife Bridgett of Clarksburg; four sisters, Delania Ritter of Clarksburg, Vicki Ash of Nashville, Donna Stemple of Jane Lew and Melissa Barnett of Clarksburg; In-laws, Harry and Deloris Bennett; two sisters-in-law, Doris Golden and Kellie Orange; two brothers-in-law, Gary and Dennis Bennett; several nieces and nephews; as well as several great nieces and nephews. In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his son, Anthony Barnett. Jack attended Washington-Irving High School. He is an Army veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division. He loved his country and was proud of his service. He worked as an LPN at the V.A. Medical Center. He was the owner of Jake’s Tree Service. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors, especially working on his farm. He liked to work on old cars and was Methodist by faith. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by them. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Mark Smith presiding. Interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.