Health officials report 40 new cases of COVID-19, one more death in W.Va. Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

That brings the total count to 9,312.

The state’s 179th death was also reported. The patients was a 59-year old male from Lincoln County.

“We mourn the tragic loss of this West Virginian and send our deepest sympathies to the family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 398,479 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,312 total cases and 179 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,748 cases are currently active and 7,385 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 141 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-seven patients are in ICU, and 23 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (767), Boone (128), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (490), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (63), Harrison (256), Jackson (190), Jefferson (324), Kanawha (1,225), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (439), Marion (208), Marshall (135), Mason (84), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (213), Monongalia (1,060), Monroe (65), Morgan (37), Nicholas (43), Ohio (288), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (135), Putnam (247), Raleigh (325), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (101), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (227), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (291), Wyoming (51).

