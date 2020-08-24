Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against WVU Board of Governors regarding boulder crashing into car & PRT

A woman is suing the West Virginia University Board of Governors after a boulder that crashed into her car and the PRT in Feb. 2020.
A woman is suing the West Virginia University Board of Governors after a boulder that crashed into her car and the PRT in Feb. 2020.(Morgantown Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is suing the West Virginia University Board of Governors after a boulder crashed into her car and the PRT in Feb. 2020.

The lawsuit was filed in the Monongalia County Circuit Court by Dino Columbo

The lawsuit states that the plaintiff was driving northbound on Monongahela Boulevard when a boulder broke loose from WVU property, rolled down a steep grade and crashed into her car. As a result, she was seriously and permanently inured.

WVU property was in dangerous condition that it was a common occurrence for large rocks to fall from the property. The lawsuit alleges that the WVU Board of Governors has been aware of the problem of falling rocks from the property for decades.

According to the lawsuit, the area the boulder came from is know to have large rocks and boulders that were prone to “falling and endangering all members of the public occupying the spaces below the WVU Property.”

The lawsuit claims the Board of Governors failed to take an action to remedy the dangerous condition on the property.

“For thirty years or more Defendant WVUBOG had actual knowledge that on a regular basis the hillside on the WVU Property which the Defendant owned and controlled, was slipping, collapsing, and large boulders, rocks, mud, and other debris would frequently and repeatedly fall onto Monongahela Blvd. and other areas below,” the lawsuit states.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff is requesting compensatory damages for pain, suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, inconvenience, past and future medical and life care expenses, attorney’s fees, and other such damages in an amount to be determined by the Jury upon proper proof presented at trial, pre-judgement and post-judgement interest, other general and specific relief as may be shown by evidence in the case and any other relief that the court may deem appropriate.

You can find the full lawsuit here.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

