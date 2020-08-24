Advertisement

Local grant for women

Women's Giving Circle
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
W.Va (WDTV) - Women are helping women by donating grant money for local nonprofits.

Since 2015 the Women’s Giving Circle donated over $68,000 to girls and women’s organizations in North Central West Virginia.

Women’s Giving Circle was an endowment created under your community fund of North Central West Virginia.

The Giving Circle was created to allow women to monetarily support initiatives to help provide services to local women and girls groups.

Vice President of the Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, Laurie Abildso said, the circle was made up of women who donate their money in hopes to help other women.

“It’s you know the ability to make an impact on the lives of girls and women. You know whatever the project is it, just has to demonstrate that it is supporting and empowering women and girls,” said Abildso.

The organization was accepting grant applications of up to $3,000 to help nonprofits in Taylor, Monongalia, Harrison, Preston, and Marion counties.

