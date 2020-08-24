Man accused of sending sexually explicit materials to minors charged

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Norton man is behind bars after troopers say he sent obscene matter to minors on social media between 2012 and 2019.

Tony Kitzmiller, 31, has been charged with use of obscene matter with intent to seduce minor.

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 8, 2020, troopers met with a woman at the Elkins detachment after they received information from troopers at the Philippi detachment that she may be a victim of a displaying obscene material to a minor complaint. Troopers at the Philippi detachment spoke to a woman about the incidents.

The woman reached out three girls who she thought Kitzmiller was speaking to, troopers said. Kitzmiller sent them the inappropriate photographs while they were minors.

Troopers then conducted an interview with one of the victims. The victim said the woman reached out to her several times about Kitzmiller.

Troopers said the woman who reached out to officers told them she wanted to try and build a case of Kitzmiller because she wanted to protect her child since she felt he “was a predator.”

According to court documents, the victim met Kitzmiller in 2012 or 2013. He started chatting with the victim on Facebook Messenger saying, “I just wanted to message you and let you know I wasn’t a creep; I’m just trying to make friends.”

Kitzmiller knew how old the victim was at the time, troopers said. He told the victim that he was 17-years-old and would be turning 18 soon.

The victim said that the messaging was clean, and he was sending her Memes and funny pictures. She said after a year or so, things started to turn into something else with Kitzmiller.

He began messaging her every day, sending her “good morning” and “good night” messages, according to the complaint. He also told her he loved her all the time.

As she got older, Kitzmiller began to send sexually explicit materials to her. The victim said his face in the materials matched Kitzmiller’s Facebook photograph.

The victim told troopers “hundreds” of photos and videos were exchanged. Most of them were through SnapChat. He would sometimes send them through Facebook Messenger.

Kitzmiller would ask for photos of the victim naked, according to troopers. He would get mad if she sent them without her face in them.

The victim said she felt like Kitzmiller “brainwashed her” and felt like she was in love with him, court documents state.

After six or seven months, he asked to call the victim, troopers said. He then disclosed that he was 25 or 26-years-old. He told her that what they were doing was OK and no one would get in trouble.

The victim and Kitmiller would talk on the phone regulary, according to troopers. She actually ran into him at the Elkins WalMart, where she recognized him as the person she’d was in a relationship with.

Troopers said the victim told them the relationship began to fall apart. She eventually blocked him on SnapChat, but he would create new accounts in an attempt to speak to her and send sexually explicit content.

The victim said after Kitzmiller stop messaging her after she turned 18.

On Feb 13, 2020, troopers at the Elkins detachment talked to the woman woman who gave troopers at the Philippi detachment information about the materials. She told troopers she met Kitzmiller in Dec. 2015. He messaged her on Facebook and invited himself to her dorm at Fairmont State University. They eventually began dating.

They dated until early 2019, the woman told troopers.

The woman told troopers that around Nov. 2019, she learned about the Kitzmiller’s relationship with the victim. She contacted law enforcement because she learned how young the victim was at the time.

The woman said an underaged girl reached out to her saying Kitzmiller sent her inappropriate videos.

The woman observed the second victim’s SnapChat on Kitzmiller’s friends list, but he changed her name.

According to court documents, the woman said she began to notice that the first victim liked things n his Facebook page and became suspicious. She also notices he liked the third victims posts a lot.

The woman said that all three victims told her they were receiving sexually explicit photos and videos from Kitzmiller while they were underage.

Troopers said the woman disclosed that Kitzmiller would’ve been living in Randolph County when he was exchanging explicit materials to the victims.

The second victim spoke with troopers on Feb. 14, 2020. She told them that in 2013 or 2014, she became friends with Kitzmiller on Facebook. Form there, he messaged her and they spoke about common interests.

The conversation progressed, the second victim said. He began to tell her that she was very pretty and asked for photos of her. It progressed even further when he would make comments like he “has something to take care or” after she would send him a photo.

The second victim said she didn’t know what it meant because she was too young at the time, but Kitzmiller explained to her that it was sexual in nature. She told him that she didn’t want to have conversations like that.

Kitzmiller never asked the second victim for explicit photographs of her, but said it was implied, troopers said. He would send photos of himself half naked, then make comments like “can I see you.”

The second victim would remind Kitzmiller of how old she was.

Troopers said the second victim and the woman Kitzmiller dated had been in touch while they were going through their separation. Kitzmiller told the victim to tell the woman that she was lying about him send her nude photos.

On Feb. 24, 2020, troopers received screenshots of the Facebook messages between Kitzmiller and the second victim. At one point, Kitzmiller asked where the victim lived.

While going through Facebook account information, obtained via search warrant, troopers found a conversation between Kitzmiller and the third victim. She told Kitzmiller that she was waiting for the day he would delete her and told him to stop flirting with children.

The third victim eventually sent troopers screenshots of the messages exchanged between her and Kitzmiller.

At one point, he suggests taking with the third victim, but suggests he’s kidding, according to troopers. They exchange photos of their pajama pants and he asks, “What’s the top half look like?” He then said he is kidding.

He then suggested that she perform sexual acts on him, then said he is kidding, according to court documents.

Troopers obtained a warrant for Kitzmiller’s arrest.

He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.