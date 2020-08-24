Advertisement

Man wanted in West Virginia shooting arrested in Michigan

A man wanted in a January shooting in West Virginia that wounded seven people attending a party has been apprehended in suburban Detroit, officials said.
A man wanted in a January shooting in West Virginia that wounded seven people attending a party has been apprehended in suburban Detroit, officials said.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RIVER ROUGE, Mich. (AP) — A man wanted in a January shooting in West Virginia that wounded seven people attending a party has been apprehended in suburban Detroit, officials said.

The U. S. Marshals Service announced Friday the arrest of Kymoni Davis, who had been a fugitive since he was charged by federal indictment in January with being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Davis, 31, also faces state felony charges in West Virginia in connection with a Jan. 1, 2020, shooting at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington. That shooting wounded seven people inside and outside the bar who were attending a party. All were later released from a hospital.

Davis, who is also known as “Money,” was arrested Friday in River Rouge, just southwest of Detroit, after authorities learned that he had allegedly stolen a 2015 Bentley the night before, Detroit police said in a statement.

Detroit police officers initially tried to apprehend Davis after the U.S. Marshals Service located him, but he fled. Those officers later tracked him at an auto shop, took him into custody without incident and turned him over to federal agents.

“Great work by the Detroit Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service,” said Mike Stuart, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.

According to January’s indictment, Davis has three prior felony convictions in state court in Michigan.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

