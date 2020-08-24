Monday Evening Forecast | August 24th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our drier weather has been interrupted from time to time with stormy breaks, some of those storms packing a nice punch this morning for some of our Northern counties that have been needing the rain. This trend will continue for both Tuesday and Wednesday where we will have a few hours of sunshine and the occasional storm that could turn strong bringing gusty winds, hail and drenching rain. Expecting these to be pretty isolated so tracking exactly the areas they want to favor will be difficult. Late week tropical moisture pulls in bringing better chances to see widespread rain and any excessive ran could lead to flooding issues.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds, humid. An isolated storm early in the morning and then a few more again in the afternoon during peak heating hours. Gusty winds and hail possible inside isolated pop-up storm cells. High: 88

Wednesday: Periods of sunshine with high clouds, storms being produced again mainly in the afternoon hours with the threat for gusty winds, hail, and soaking rain. Flash flooding may occur with any soaking rain dropped in one area. High: 87

Thursday: Moisture from the Gulf continues to pour in leading us to a humid day with soaking rain at times, a bit more cloud cover too. Flood threats will need to monitored for any areas receiving excessive rain. High: 88