Advertisement

Multiple Crews on the scene of a structure fire in Marion County

structure fire
structure fire(MGN)
By Samantha Ruff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews are currently at the scene of a working structure fire in Marion County.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, emergency crews were alerted of the fire just after 6 a.m. this morning off of Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Fairmont Fire Department and Marion County Rescue squad all responded to the fire.

Stay with 5 News as we work to keep you connected on the fire.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WDTV

Young girl starts dog walking business

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Local 11 year old decides to start her dog walking business Thursday-Sunday.

News

Local grant for women

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Women help women by giving donating grant money for local nonprofits.

News

Health officials report 87 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va. Sunday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
DHHR officials report 87 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

News

Second Save the Children march

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT

Latest News

News

100 years of women’s suffrage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
On Wednesday, the nation will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

News

Second weekend of Save our Children in Clarksburg

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT
|
By Madeline Edwards
Adults and children came together in front of the courthouse to speak out against child trafficking and abuse.

News

Health officials report six deaths, 119 new cases in W.Va. Saturday

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia DHHR officials reported six additional deaths, 119 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

News

Morgantown woman stars in own Netflix show

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT
|
By Kaley Fedko
WVU grad Emily Calandrelli gets how own Netflix show, and it airs Tuesday.

News

Efforts underway to treat acid mine drainage in Decker’s Creek

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Joe Buchanan
Congressman David McKinley joined Deputy Secretary of Interior Kate MacGregor and Environmental Department leadership in a tour of where an abandoned mine land treatment site will be created.

News

Deckers Creek acid mine drainage

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT