Multiple Crews on the scene of a structure fire in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews are currently at the scene of a working structure fire in Marion County.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, emergency crews were alerted of the fire just after 6 a.m. this morning off of Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Fairmont Fire Department and Marion County Rescue squad all responded to the fire.

