Nellie Katherine Wix Reese, 79, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus. She was born on April 26, 1941, in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Floyd and Thelma Louise (McFann) Shuck. After graduating high school, Nellie went on to serve as a personal care worker at Ross Personal Care Home and Wishing Well, as well as serving several people in their homes. She was an avid bowler and a member of the VFW Lady’s Auxiliary. She was a devout member of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church. Nellie is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 34 years, Cletus Reese. She is also survived by son, William Lee Wix and wife Kim, of Fairmont; daughter, Cindy Utt and husband David, of Fairmont; stepsons, Mike Reese and wife Linda, of Georgia, and John Reese and wife Lisa, of Bridgeport; brother, Jack Shuck; sisters, Rose Watkins and Jerry Freeland; grandchildren: Amy Wix Johnston, Emily Wix Lawson and husband Jared, Erika Utt, Shawn Utt, Leslie Utt, and Natalie Utt; step-grandchildren: John Paul Reese and wife Darlene, Daniel Reese, Joey Reese, and Amanda Reese; great-grandchild, Owen Johnston; and step great-grandchildren, Nickolas, Evan, and Chase. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Cisco Wix. Nellie was also preceded in death by sisters: Janet Shuck, Pauline Shuck, Alice Marie Harr, Barbara Jean Shuck, Mary Woodring, Shirlene Stillwell; brothers: Bobby Shuck, Jennings Shuck, Earl Shuck, Jimmy Shuck, and Kenny Shuck; and stepson, Steve Reese. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., with a Vigil Service being held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home, and on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Father Jojan Joseph CST officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.