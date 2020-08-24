Paul Yanego, 86, of Fairmont passed away following a short illness on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Jordan on September 23, 1933 a son of the late Mike and Mary Teray Yanego. Paul was a coal miner with 25 years of service, working at #93 then retiring in 1992 from the Humphrey Mines in Mt. Morris. He was a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America. In his younger years, Paul enjoyed bow hunting, later in life he loved fishing on the Ohio River with his brothers. He enjoyed tinkering with his fishing rods and reels. Paul was quiet, kind, and a gentle soul, who enjoyed his family and his neighbors. He is survived by one brother Carl Yanego of Morgantown; one sister-in-law Sheila Yanego of Fairmont; several nieces and nephews including Cindy Wilson and her husband David of Fairmont, Donna Davis and her husband Steve of Virginia, John Yanego Jr. and his wife Carol of Morgantown, Frank R. Yanego and his wife Sandy of Grant Town, Brian Yanego and his wife Andrea of Fairmont, Becky Yanego Grantham of Fairmont, Mark Yanego of Fairmont, and Tammy Fluharty and her husband Alan of Fairmont. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by six brothers Michael Yanego, Jr., John Yanego, Sr., Frank Yanego, George Yanego, Steve Yanego, and Joe Yanego; one sister Mary Campos, sisters-in-law Mary Yanego, Evelyn Yanego, and Harriett Yanego. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 11a.m. to 1p.m. A funeral service will be held at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.carpenterandford.com

