Phillips Takes Road Less Traveled to Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pam Phillips is one of a handful of women who are coaches of college men’s basketball teams.

Her next stop is Joe Retton Arena. Phillips has been named an assistant coach for Fairmont State men’s basketball.

She served as a volunteer assistant coach under Tim Koenig for three years at Notre Dame (OH). She helped lead the Falcons to win the 2019 Mountain East Conference Tournament Championship.

Phillips took a leap of faith during her time at ND. In 2016, she asked Koenig if she can help coach the Falcons. He said yes, and the two have formed an unbreakable bond ever since.

Behind the sidelines, she brings 10 years of experience in coaching boys basketball at the youth level.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.