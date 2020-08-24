Quesenberry Named Alderson Broaddus Women’s Basketball Head Coach

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus women’s basketball has named Summer Quesenberry as its new head coach.

Quesenberry previously served as an assistant coach for the Urbana men’s basketball team. Last year, she helped lead the Blue Knights to seven conference wins, their most in program history, and to their first MEC Tournament.

In addition, she was the head coach for Lourdes University women’s basketball in 2018 and led Brescia University from 2012-2016. Quesenberry fills the role left by Roy Boggess who became Trinity Christian School’s athletic director and boys basketball head coach last month.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.