Taylor County health officials report 2nd COVID-19 death at nursing home

COVID 19
COVID 19(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor County health officials reported the county’s third COVID-19 death Monday.

Grafton-Taylor County Health Department officials said in a news release the patient was an 86-year-old woman at Rosewood Nursing Home. This is the second COVID-19 death reported at the nursing home.

No further information about the patient will be released.

The first COVID-19 death at the facility was reported Saturday.

“We send our deepest sympathy to this family and out of respect to this lady’s family,” officials said.

