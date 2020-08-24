Taylor County health officials report 2nd COVID-19 death at nursing home

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Taylor County health officials reported the county’s third COVID-19 death Monday.

Grafton-Taylor County Health Department officials said in a news release the patient was an 86-year-old woman at Rosewood Nursing Home. This is the second COVID-19 death reported at the nursing home.

No further information about the patient will be released.

The first COVID-19 death at the facility was reported Saturday.

“We send our deepest sympathy to this family and out of respect to this lady’s family,” officials said.

