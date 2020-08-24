Advertisement

West Virginia allows nursing home visits to resume

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Nursing home visits are being allowed again in West Virginia as the state focuses on coronavirus outbreaks in the general populations of individual counties without clamping down on areas without them. Justice warned Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, that the visits could end quickly in some places if further outbreaks occur within nursing homes themselves. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Nursing home visits are being allowed again in West Virginia as the state focuses on coronavirus outbreaks in the general populations of individual counties without clamping down on areas without them. Justice warned Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, that the visits could end quickly in some places if further outbreaks occur within nursing homes themselves. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)(Chris Jackson | AP)
By JOHN RABY
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nursing home visits are being allowed again in West Virginia as the state focuses on coronavirus outbreaks in the general populations of individual counties without clamping down on areas without them.

But Gov. Jim Justice warned Monday that the visits could end quickly in some places if further outbreaks occur within nursing homes themselves.

Officials will use the same color-coded county alert system they’ve applied to public school systems to determine whether nursing homes will remain open.

Counties with the lowest rates of community-spread virus cases will be depicted in green, followed by yellow, orange and red. Visits will be unrestricted in green and yellow counties, will be limited to compassionate care nursing home residents in orange counties and will be banned in red counties.

Most of the state’s 55 counties are coded green. The only one currently coded red is Logan County, where there have been 14 coronavirus-related deaths over the past two weeks. A Logan County nursing home, Trinity Health Care, is undergoing an outbreak involving 87 residents and 55 staff members. Five people have died. Monroe County is the lone county whose status is orange.

Colors for counties with populations of under 16,000 will be based on the number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents on a 14-day rolling average. Those with higher populations will continue to use a seven-day rolling average.

Justice halted nursing home visitations on Aug. 12 as statewide positive cases and deaths surged. The Republican governor also stopped the visits in March, then let them resume in mid-June.

There currently are outbreaks at 31 nursing homes, although many only have a few cases. Officials have blamed some of the outbreaks on out-of-state vacations.

“If by chance we have additional outbreaks because of visitation, then we’re going to have to batten down the hatches and go back to no visitation,” Justice said.

Health officials said there have been at least 9,100 confirmed virus cases and 179 virus deaths in West Virginia. The number of deaths has jumped 54% this month.

The virus usually results in only mild to moderate symptoms, but is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with other health problems.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Lawsuit filed against WVU Board of Governors regarding boulder crashing into car & PRT

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A woman is suing the West Virginia University Board of Governors after a boulder that crashed into her car and the PRT in Feb. 2020.

News

Man accused of sending sexually explicit materials to minors charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Norton man is behind bars after troopers say he sent obscene matter to minors on social media between 2012 and 2019.

State

Man wanted in West Virginia shooting arrested in Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man wanted in a January shooting in West Virginia that wounded seven people attending a party has been apprehended in suburban Detroit, officials said.

Latest News

News

Taylor County health officials report 2nd COVID-19 death at nursing home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Taylor County health officials reported the county’s third COVID-19 death Monday.

State

Health officials report 40 new cases of COVID-19, one more death in W.Va. Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday. One more death was also reported.

News

Multiple Crews on the scene of a structure fire in Marion County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Samantha Ruff
Emergency crews were alerted of the fire just after 6 a.m. this morning off of Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont.

WDTV

Young girl starts dog walking business

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Local 11 year old decides to start her dog walking business Thursday-Sunday.

News

Local grant for women

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Women help women by giving donating grant money for local nonprofits.

News

Health officials report 87 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va. Sunday

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
DHHR officials report 87 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.