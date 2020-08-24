Young girl starts dog walking business

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A local 11 year old decides to start her dog walking business Thursday through Sunday.

Breonna Dobbs was an animal lover and hopeful future vet in the Clarksburg area.

Breonna and her friend decided they were bored and wanted to try something new.

The girls decided they wanted to run a dog walking business for local pet owners in the area.

Breonna said this is just the first step for her business.

“We’re going to dog sit and stuff. Cause we like dog sitting, dogs they’re like so cute and stuff. They’re like playful and stuff they’re fun,” Breonna said.

The girls hoped to expand once they get more clients. Breonna added she can be reached at her number to schedule dog walking appointments (304) 694-6047.

