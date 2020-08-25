5th Quarter Preview: Valley Wetzel

PINE GROVE, W.Va (WDTV) - Valley Wetzel played a strong schedule in 2019 which resulted in many learning opportunities.

The Lumberjacks went 3-7 and missed the playoffs for the fourth-straight year. All of those setbacks were to teams with winning records. But from their losses, they have grown.

Head coach Logan Miller returns the majority of last year’s roster as 26 players are expected to suit up, five of which are seniors. Senior Gavin Streets will be under center and serving as the team’s running back.

Streets will have talent on the outside as senior Gunner Stillwagoner and junior Tommy Shannon return.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.