Advertisement

5th Quarter Preview: Valley Wetzel

2019: 3-7 overall, missed Class A playoffs
Valley Wetzel
Valley Wetzel(wdtv)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE GROVE, W.Va (WDTV) - Valley Wetzel played a strong schedule in 2019 which resulted in many learning opportunities.

The Lumberjacks went 3-7 and missed the playoffs for the fourth-straight year. All of those setbacks were to teams with winning records. But from their losses, they have grown.

Head coach Logan Miller returns the majority of last year’s roster as 26 players are expected to suit up, five of which are seniors. Senior Gavin Streets will be under center and serving as the team’s running back.

Streets will have talent on the outside as senior Gunner Stillwagoner and junior Tommy Shannon return.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Four Big 12 Teams Ranked in AP Preseason Top 25

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Oklahoma tops conference at No. 5

Sports

Quesenberry Named Alderson Broaddus Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Updated: 3 hours ago
Previously served as an assistant coach for Urbana men's basketball

Sports

Phillips Takes Road Less Traveled to Fairmont State

Updated: 4 hours ago
Named Fighting Falcons Men's Basketball Assistant Coach

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: University

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
2019: 3-7 overall, missed Class AAA playoffs

Latest News

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: North Marion

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
2019: 7-4 overall, reached Class AA playoffs first round

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Tyler Consolidated

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
2019: 6-4 overall, missed Class A playoffs

Sports

Tyler Consolidated Motivated by 2019 Season End

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT

Sports

WVU Football Concludes Week 2 of Fall Camp

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT
Team held 88-play, two hour, officiated scrimmage Saturday

Sports

WVU Football Confirms No New COVID-19 Cases

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT
Team has administered over 150 tests during past week

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Lincoln

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT
2019: 5-5 overall, missed AA playoffs