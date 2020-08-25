Dora Kathryn (Vincent) Linn Criss , 96, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus. She was born on June 18, 1924, in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Ida Lough and stepfather, Waitman Lough. Dora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was a member of the Hebron Baptist Church. She is survived by sons, Clarence “Bud” L. Linn and wife Janet, of Fairmont, John C. Linn and wife Mary Ann, of Fairmont, and Kenneth E. Linn and wife Mona Marie, of Fairmont; daughters, Bonnie Bennett and husband Jim, of Maryland, and Marcie Costello and the late Marvin, of Baxter; son-in-law, George Boyce, of Florida; brothers, Kenny Lough and David Lough; sisters, Virginia Knotts, Jane Schneider, and Opal Zinser; and 22 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and 39 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Clarence E. Linn and W. Henry Criss; daughter, Ruth Boyce; grandsons, Joey Linn and Johnny Clay Linn; great-grandchildren, Katrina Wells, Jasmine and Conner Jenkins, and Alaina Costello; brothers, Ed Lough and Lonnie Lough; and sister, Myrtle Wycoff. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor David Knotts officiating. Interment will follow at Glady Creek Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

