Eric Joseph Skinner Eric Joseph Skinner, 57, of Weston climbed the stairway to Heaven on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He passed unexpectedly at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Leesburg, VA, on January 28, 1963, a son of the late Joseph Elton and Dorothy Mae Hindman Skinner. Those forever cherishing their memories of Eric are two children: Jackson Lee Skinner and wife, Chantal, of Clarksburg, WV, and Mackenna Yates of Circleville, OH; four grandchildren; two sisters: Vickie Belknap and Penny Smith and husband, Michael, both of Weston; one niece, Paulette Miller of Greenville, NC; one nephew, Coy Belknap and wife, Sheila, of Salem; and one aunt, Toni Skinner of Mt. Clare. Eric graduated from Briggs High School in Columbus, OH, in 1981 and was Baptist by faith. He was a jack-of-all-trades and worked at the Sears Distribution Center in Ohio for several years, welded on bridges, and worked in food and retail distribution. He loved listening to country and rock-and-roll and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. In his spare time, Eric enjoyed watching baseball and football. His favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys and he rarely missed a game. Eric had a special place in his heart for all animals and was a huge dog and cat lover. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite animal shelter. Eric’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Eric Joseph Skinner. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

