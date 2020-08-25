Advertisement

Fairmont City Council to convene for first time since councilman made two controversial remarks

A Fairmont councilman is facing criticism after he posted on Facebook about Kamala Harris
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a developing story we’re following, Fairmont City Council is preparing to convene tonight for the first time since councilman Barry Bledsoe made two separate controversial remarks on social media.

On Sunday, Bledsoe called Monongalia County Delegate Danielle Walker "satanic."

Since then, a flood of groups calling for him to apologize, including the Marion County Delegates, said they would be in attendance Tuesday evening.

The local NAACP released a statement Monday night citing the history of racist use of the word “satanic.”

In a letter the West Virginia House Democratic Women's Caucus sent to the council, the delegates said: "this type of behavior will no longer be ignored or swept under the proverbial rug."

It goes on to read: "we will continue to bring awareness every time an elected official or anyone entrusted to serve the citizens of this state violates their oath of office or trust with sexist, racist, or other inappropriate comments or actions."

The meeting kicks begins at 7 p.m.

5 News will have a crew at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

