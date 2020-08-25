Advertisement

Four Big 12 Teams Ranked in AP Preseason Top 25

Oklahoma tops conference at No. 5
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Big 12 teams have been ranked in the AP Preseason top 25 poll.

Oklahoma has been selected as No. 5, Texas checks-in at No. 14, Oklahoma State is right behind at No. 15 and Iowa State rounds out the group at No. 23. All teams were ranked in the poll regardless of whether they are playing this fall.

College Football Playoff rankings will be released weekly starting Nov. 17.

