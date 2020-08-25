Gov. Justice: Marching bands can perform on football fields

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement Tuesday allowing marching bands to perform on football fields this fall after the WVSAAC announced Monday that this would not be permissible.

Governor Justice said the WVSAAC’s decision was made without his input.

“Today, I directed our medical experts to work with the WVSSAC and the Department of Education, and go back to the drawing board to find a safe way for our marching bands to do what they love to do: perform.” says Gov. Justice.

WVSSAC and medical experts have developed new guidelines for West Virginia’s marching bands to be able to perform on football fields, and Justice says they will be released Tuesday afternoon.

“Our medical experts evaluated guidelines from the National Federation of High School Sports, and the West Virginia Bandmasters Association and put a plan together that keeps our band members socially distanced and as safe as possible, while allowing them to perform in the stadium on game days and allowing their families to watch their performances,” adds the governor.

