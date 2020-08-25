Advertisement

Health officials report 83 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in W.Va. Tuesday

COVID-19 case map by county, Aug. 25
COVID-19 case map by county, Aug. 25(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Tuesday.

That brings the total count to 9,395.

DHHR officials also reported eight additional deaths, bringing the death count to 187. The patients were a 65-year old male from Logan County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Taylor County, a 73-year old female from Wyoming County, a 92-year old female from Grant County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 51-year old female from Cabell County.

“Please join with me in sending our deepest condolences to these families as they grieve the passing of their loved ones,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy.”

As of 10 a.m., there have been 403,394 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,395 total cases and 187 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,722 cases are currently active and 7,673 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 139 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-six patients are in ICU, and 21 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (769), Boone (130), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (493), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (188), Gilmer (18), Grant (134), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (66), Harrison (258), Jackson (192), Jefferson (328), Kanawha (1,246), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (446), Marion (211), Marshall (134), Mason (86), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (219), Monongalia (1,059), Monroe (79), Morgan (37), Nicholas (44), Ohio (289), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (252), Raleigh (328), Randolph (221), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (100), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (230), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (292), Wyoming (51).

