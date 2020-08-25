Helen Frances Hitt Helen Frances Hitt, 68, of Linn passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Genesis Center in Sistersville. She was born in Weston on July 8, 1952, a daughter of the late Roscoe Earl and Thelma Lake Hitt. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by one son, Charles Britton Lovett; one brother, Estel Hitt; and one sister, Karen Joliff. Helen’s hardworking nature will be remembered by three children: Jack Dewayne Lovett and wife, Mishelle, of Elizabeth, Mary Ann Lovett, and David Wesley Lovett and wife, Heather, of Jane Lew; seven grandchildren: Brandon Lovett, Camie Lovett, Christopher Marsh and wife, Kelsey, Rachel Marsh, Dylan Lovett, Marsha Lovett, and Renae Lovett; three great-grandchildren: Brinley, Kylie, and Nica; two siblings: Greg Hitt and wife, Brenda, and Danny Hitt all of Linn; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Helen was a graduate of Weston High School and was born and raised in Lewis County. She spent the majority of her time working on the family farm in Linn. Helen also worked many years at Roger’s Plumbing and later 7-Eleven in Weston. In her spare time she made wedding cakes, sewed, and knitted but her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. Helen loved spoiling her grandchildren and cherished her time with them. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378, to aid with final expenses. Helen’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Helen Frances Hitt. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

Helen Frances Hitt (Helen Frances Hitt)