James “Jim” Machesney Kepple Jr., 82, of Grafton, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at home. He was born May 17, 1938, in Greensburg, PA a son of the late James M. Kepple Sr. and Barbara Ann (Brinker) Kepple. Jim is survived by his wife Betty Lou (Starkey) Kepple. They were united in marriage on November 15, 1990. Jim was an entrepreneur at heart. He held Executive Level positions in several family businesses including Secretary/Treasurer/Director in Kepple Coach Lines, Manordale Gas and Oil Company, and White Valley Realty Company. He was Secretary/Treasurer/Director of Manordale Petroleum Company and ultimately became the company’s President. He founded K-9 Provisions and was Secretary/Treasurer upon Incorporation. He was a 50% owner and President of Delta Tire Company. Late in his career he entered the Financial Planning business with Parker Hunter Inc. and Baker Watts Inc. Jim’s hobby and passion was investing in the financial markets and teaching others to do it as well. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also had numerous philanthropic interests as an active contributor to Easter Seals, West Virginia Children’s Hospital, Arthritis Foundation, American Heart Association, Special Olympics. Jim is survived by his three sons: James Kepple (Susan) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Robert Kepple (Sabrina) of Frederick, MD, and David Kepple of Parkersburg, WV; two Step Children: Fred Queen (Donna) of Norman, OK, Pam Himes of Fairmont, WV; eight Grandchildren: Brian Kepple (Brittany), Matthew Kepple, Kristen Moore (Kyle), Jason Kepple (Emily), Lexie Kepple, Laura Severt (Rob), Jennifer Chancey (Maxx), and Benjamin Kepple (Cassie); three Step Grandchildren Valerie Shyblosky (Charles), Jonathan Queen (Kristen) and Adam Himes: six Great Grandchildren: Kane, Kaylee, Waylon, William, James, and Andrea; four Step Great Grandchildren: Riley, Emily, Madelyn, and Henry; and three brothers: Robert Kepple (Barbie), John Kepple (Jan), and David Kepple (Janet). In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife Jane Reed Kepple. There will be no service for friends of the family due to the on-going COVID virus. A Celebration of Life service will be held in May 2021. For those wishing to do so, the family asks that contributions be made to one or more of his charitable causes (noted above) in lieu of flowers. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton is honored to assist the Kepple family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

