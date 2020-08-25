Routt inks first pro contract in Slovenia
Second Mountaineer from 2020 class to go pro
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer Logan Routt has signed his first pro basketball contract in Slovenia. Logan will suit up for the professional basketball club, KK Zlatorog.
Routt was a walk-on for the Mountaineers and earned a scholarship from Bob Huggins twice during his sophomore and senior campaigns.
He is the second member of the Mountaineers class of 2020 to sign a pro contract, joining Chase Harler who will play his first season in Lithuania.
Logan appeared in 27 games as a senior, averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds, playing an average of 6 minutes.
Routt shared the news on his Instagram on Monday:
