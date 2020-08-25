Advertisement

Terra Alta mayor seen escorted out of council meeting and into state police vehicle

Terra Alta mayor arrest
Terra Alta mayor arrest(Joni Hartley Moore)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - In a developing story, Terra Alta Mayor Robert DeLauder was escorted out of Monday’s city council meeting and into a West Virginia State Police Vehicle.

DeLauder was reportedly arrested approximately 25 minutes after the 7 p.m. meeting started.

5 News is monitoring the situation closely, is in touch with officials, and will bring you the latest updates.

