Tuesday Evening Forecast | Strong to Severe Storms Tonight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It is a First Alert Weather Day! Meaning, some storms tonight may turn ugly bringing local damaging winds, drenching rain, and hail. Most of these storms are associated with a cold front sinking in from the Northwest that will pass through overnight. The good news is, current trends show that this may lower our chances for another round of stormy weather on Wednesday so right now keeping most folks with a drier forecast. At the end of the week, we receive those tropical leftovers from Laura that we have been anxiously waiting for so we will be on high alert for flooding concerns once again as we finish off our last few days of August.

Wednesday: Isolated storm chance but otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. Still slightly humid. High: 87

Thursday: Watching the tropics as abundant moisture pulls in from the South leading to pockets of soaking rain ahead of what’s left of Laura.

Friday - Saturday: These are two days where the forecast may change in the next few hours as most tropical systems do. Right now both days have an equal shot at seeing excessive rain that may lead to flooding across the region as well as gusty damaging winds. This forecast for the end of the week is subject to change and will be interesting to see how everything pans out over the next few days. Temps in the low 80s upper 70s.