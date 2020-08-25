Tuesday Night Forecast | Quiet Overnight Following an Active Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our First Alert Weather Day really stood up to its name with severe and strong storms blasting through the region bringing straight-line wind damage, debris, power outages, and flooding concerns. Tonight we should be much quieter with leftover rain in spots and muggy weather. Since the bulk of the severe weather moved through today we lessened the chances of seeing severe weather for tomorrow. By the end of the week into the weekend we will be dealing with the remnants of Laura.

Wednesday: Isolated storm chance but otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. Still slightly humid. High: 87

Thursday: Watching the tropics as abundant moisture pulls in from the South leading to pockets of soaking rain ahead of what’s left of Laura.

Friday - Saturday: These are two days where the forecast may change in the next few hours as most tropical systems do. Right now both days have an equal shot at seeing excessive rain that may lead to flooding across the region as well as gusty damaging winds. This forecast for the end of the week is subject to change and will be interesting to see how everything pans out over the next few days. Temps in the low 80s upper 70s.