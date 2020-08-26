5th Quarter Preview: Tygarts Valley

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Tygarts Valley football reached the postseason for the first time since 2005 in 2019, finishing with a 7-3 regular season record before being bounced by Greenbrier West in the first round.

The Bulldogs, did though, put Mill Creek on the map & with 17 starters and 15 seniors returning in 2020, they are hoping to make this upcoming season even more memorable.

“That’s always your goal as a coach to do a least one game better than last year,” head coach Rodney Bright said. “We got blistered in the playoffs. It was a humbling loss.”

Senior quarterback Joshua Bright is back under center for one last ride in the red & white. He’s been the starting QB since midway through his sophomore year. Bright compiled over 800 yards of offense in 2019 with 14 touchdowns.

“We expect him to really lead this year offensively. He’s had control of the huddle and thing... We need him to continue what hes been doing and step it just a notch and be more assertive with his leadership in the huddle.”

Three of five starting lineup are also returning for 2020 as are the dynamic running back senior duo of Caden Boggs and Daniel White. The two rushed for over 2,000 yards combined in 2019.

The Bulldogs open their season hosting Tucker County on September 4.

