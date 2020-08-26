Big 12 reveals 2020 women’s soccer schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 has released the updated 2020 women’s soccer schedule, which will feature nine conference games for each team.

WVU will begin play at Iowa State on September 11 followed by their home opener against Kansas State on Friday, September 18. The season will run through November with all matches being played on Friday.

The Mountaineers other home matches will be Texas, Baylor and Kansas.

Game times and guidelines for fans will be released at a later time. The Mountaineers intend to also participate in a spring season, as the NCAA has moved the tournament to 2021.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.