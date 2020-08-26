Advertisement

CDC updates guidelines to say people exposed to coronavirus may not need to be tested

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidelines on coronavirus testing.

The agency now says people exposed to the virus may not need to be tested.

The CDC no longer recommends testing for most people without symptoms, even if they’ve been in close contact with someone known to have the virus.

According to the previous guidelines, viral testing was appropriate for people with recent or suspected exposure, even if they were asymptomatic.

The CDC changed the recommendations on its website Monday.

The agency says people without COVID-19 symptoms who haven’t been in close contact with someone with a known infection also do not need a test.

The CDC did not explain the change, and many doctors were puzzled by it.

A spokesperson at the Department of Health and Human Services denied the change would affect contact tracing efforts.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

