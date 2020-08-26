Advertisement

Health officials report 145 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va. Wednesday

COVID-19 case map by county, Aug. 26
COVID-19 case map by county, Aug. 26(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday.

That brings the total count to 9,540.

DHHR officials also reported three additional deaths, bringing the death count to 190. The patients were a 61-year old female from Logan County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, and a 72-year old female from Mercer County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 409,429 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,540 total cases and 190 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,749 cases are currently active and 7,791 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 143 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-two patients are in ICU, and 22 patients are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fairmont City Council addresses councilman Bledsoe’s comments

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Several groups are calling for him to apologize and say they attend the meeting.

News

Gov. Justice: Marching bands can perform on football fields

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Gov. Jim Justice will allow marching bands to perform on football fields this fall.

News

UPDATE: Terra Alta mayor charged with “damage to cable service”

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Terra Alta Mayor Robert DeLauder was escorted out of Monday’s city council meeting and into a West Virginia State Police Vehicle.

News

Health officials report 83 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in W.Va. Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
The DHHR reports eight new deaths, 83 new cases in W.Va.

Latest News

News

‘I have no faith in the system that we’ll be protected’: W.Va. teachers express frustration with board of ed over reopening plans

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Josh Croup
Berkeley County West Virginia teachers returned to work Monday with their colleagues.

News

Man accused of sending minors obscene materials

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT

News

Fairmont Councilman condemned for comments about Delegate Danielle Walker

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Joe Buchanan
A Fairmont Councilman is once again in hot water for comments he made against Monongalia County Delegate Danielle Walker.

News

Another Fairmont Councilman's post

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT

State

West Virginia allows nursing home visits to resume

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT
|
By JOHN RABY
Nursing home visits are being allowed again in West Virginia as the state focuses on coronavirus outbreaks in the general populations of individual counties without clamping down on areas without them.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.