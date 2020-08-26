Health officials report 145 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va. Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday.

That brings the total count to 9,540.

DHHR officials also reported three additional deaths, bringing the death count to 190. The patients were a 61-year old female from Logan County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, and a 72-year old female from Mercer County.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 409,429 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,540 total cases and 190 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,749 cases are currently active and 7,791 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 143 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-two patients are in ICU, and 22 patients are on ventilators.

