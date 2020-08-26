IRS to send out checks to 50,000 people after error

(CNN) - The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.

The affected individuals had their part of the economic impact payment (EIP) diverted to pay their spouse’s past-due child support.

The agency identified the error and is set to issue the payments in early-to-mid September.

The IRS will issue the missing portion of the EIP automatically. Affected individuals don’t have to do anything to get the money.

