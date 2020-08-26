Advertisement

Two Clarksburg men stole nearly $4,000 of tools in double break-in

John Hardin (left) Nathan Gordy (right)
John Hardin (left) Nathan Gordy (right)(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLARSKBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were taken into custody Monday and Tuesday after a double break-in.

On Aug. 18, John Hardin and Nathan Gorby broke into a locked warehouse on Fork St. belonging to Eastern Surplus Asset for the purpose of committing theft, the criminal complaint says.

Hardin entered through a window and then let Gorby in through the warehouse door.

After gaining access to the building, Hardin took numerous tools which have the estimated value of $3,300. Gorby took a bag of tools and a mechanic tool set, valued at $475.

They are being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bail.

