Wednesday Evening Forecast | Isolated Storm Early, Drizzle Overnight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bulk of our severe weather had a chance to let it all out yesterday lowering our chances to see more of it this evening. However, a cluster just developed over the State line in Ohio that we will watch the next few hours. An isolated storm is likely to sneak in from tonight mainly for our Northern counties but they should be short-lived and not close in scale to what we experienced Tuesday evening.

Thursday: As a frontal boundary sinks back in, our storm chances increase along with cloud cover. It will be another humid day with moisture pulling in from the South while drier air tries to push in from the North. This will lead to more storms developing with the potential for enough lift to cause some hail, gusty winds and soaking rain once again. Storms should be isolated to scattered. High: 86

Friday: Just like Thursday, we have a moisture-rich atmosphere so any sunshine we have should be limited with plenty of gray sky. Scattered storms providing sufficient rain will be around once again so we will keep an eye out for local water issues. High: 85

Saturday: This is the day we are all anticipating as the leftovers of Laura combines with a frontal boundary that will give us one soggy day. There will be a wide risk for flooding as some areas are expected to see at least 1-3″ of rain. Any gusty storm winds we receive would be linked to our frontal boundary sweeping through. This is a day where you do want to remain weather aware. High: 80

Sunday: Following a messy last few days of August, we will begin the process of briefly drying out with some comfortable weather to enjoy thanks to that cooler, and drier, air mass left behind that cold front sweeping through. High: 78