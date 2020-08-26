Advertisement

Wednesday Night Forecast | Isolated Storm Early, Drizzle Overnight

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our little storm cluster that traveled over from NW WV is continuing the process of falling apart with a little bit of drizzle leftover for tonight along with muggy air and fog. Temps overnight in the low 70s upper 60s. Storms will be around in a widely scattered form again Thursday and Friday with flood threat increasing for Saturday as we look for the leftovers of Laura.

Thursday: As a frontal boundary sinks back in, our storm chances increase along with cloud cover. It will be another humid day with moisture pulling in from the South while drier air tries to push in from the North. This will lead to more storms developing with the potential for enough lift to cause some hail, gusty winds and soaking rain once again. Storms should be isolated to scattered. High: 86

Friday: Just like Thursday, we have a moisture-rich atmosphere so any sunshine we have should be limited with plenty of gray sky. Scattered storms providing sufficient rain will be around once again so we will keep an eye out for local water issues. High: 85

Saturday: This is the day we are all anticipating as the leftovers of Laura combines with a frontal boundary that will give us one soggy day. There will be a wide risk for flooding as some areas are expected to see at least 1-3″ of rain. Any gusty storm winds we receive would be linked to our frontal boundary sweeping through. This is a day where you do want to remain weather aware. High: 80

Sunday: Following a messy last few days of August, we will begin the process of briefly drying out with some comfortable weather to enjoy thanks to that cooler, and drier, air mass left behind that cold front sweeping through. High: 78

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast August 26th 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Wednesday Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Dry weather will continue going into Monday but Storms fire back up Tuesday.

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | Quiet Overnight Following an Active Day

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Strong to severe storms developing across the region tonight with gusty storm winds as the main threat.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast august 25th

Updated: 20 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 Pm Weather August 25th 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT

Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast | August 24th 2020

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Just like this weekend, the next two days will feature sunny and stormy times. The storms on the way may produce some gusty winds and hail so be aware the threat for severe weather is there even with those dry deceiving breaks.

Forecast

Colleen Campbells First Alert Forecast August 24th 2020

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT

Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Rain showers will be lingering in the area for today and Monday with stronger storms for Tuesday.

Forecast

Saturday Evening Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Rain showers are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday with the weather starting to dry out midweek.

Forecast

Your First Alert Weekend Outlook | August 21st 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
This weekend scattered showers with an occasional downpour and thunder rumble will be the main event, with dry times featuring overcast and limited sunny breaks. Keeping an eye on the tropics as in a rare fashion, two tropical storm systems will be competing for the same area of warm Gulf water. It will be interesting to see how the next few days pan out in the Southern US.