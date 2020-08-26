Wednesday Night Forecast | Isolated Storm Early, Drizzle Overnight

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our little storm cluster that traveled over from NW WV is continuing the process of falling apart with a little bit of drizzle leftover for tonight along with muggy air and fog. Temps overnight in the low 70s upper 60s. Storms will be around in a widely scattered form again Thursday and Friday with flood threat increasing for Saturday as we look for the leftovers of Laura.

Thursday: As a frontal boundary sinks back in, our storm chances increase along with cloud cover. It will be another humid day with moisture pulling in from the South while drier air tries to push in from the North. This will lead to more storms developing with the potential for enough lift to cause some hail, gusty winds and soaking rain once again. Storms should be isolated to scattered. High: 86

Friday: Just like Thursday, we have a moisture-rich atmosphere so any sunshine we have should be limited with plenty of gray sky. Scattered storms providing sufficient rain will be around once again so we will keep an eye out for local water issues. High: 85

Saturday: This is the day we are all anticipating as the leftovers of Laura combines with a frontal boundary that will give us one soggy day. There will be a wide risk for flooding as some areas are expected to see at least 1-3″ of rain. Any gusty storm winds we receive would be linked to our frontal boundary sweeping through. This is a day where you do want to remain weather aware. High: 80

Sunday: Following a messy last few days of August, we will begin the process of briefly drying out with some comfortable weather to enjoy thanks to that cooler, and drier, air mass left behind that cold front sweeping through. High: 78