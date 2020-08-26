Advertisement

WVU puts 17 students on probation for violating COVID-19 guidelines

This comes as WVU continues to investigate a string of large off-campus parties.
WVU announces phased return to Morgantown Campus.
WVU announces phased return to Morgantown Campus.(wsaz)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 News has gathered new information on WVU sanctions in connection with an investigation on off-campus parties.

West Virginia University officials announced Wednesday that the university has placed 17 students on probation for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

This comes after an ongoing investigation since early August regarding violations of the Student Code of Conduct. Students were allegedly attending large off-campus parties.

WVU announced last week six students who are part of this investigation were put on probation.

“I want to thank the majority of our students who are doing the right things,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said in a news release. “I hope every student takes their lead in living our Mountaineer Values because it takes all of us working together to be successful.”

No students have been suspended yet.

