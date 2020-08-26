WVU puts 17 students on probation for violating COVID-19 guidelines

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 News has gathered new information on WVU sanctions in connection with an investigation on off-campus parties.

West Virginia University officials announced Wednesday that the university has placed 17 students on probation for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

This comes after an ongoing investigation since early August regarding violations of the Student Code of Conduct. Students were allegedly attending large off-campus parties.

WVU announced last week six students who are part of this investigation were put on probation.

“I want to thank the majority of our students who are doing the right things,” D ean of Students Corey Farris said in a news release. “I hope every student takes their lead in living our Mountaineer Values because it takes all of us working together to be successful.”

No students have been suspended yet.

